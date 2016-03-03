finance

Women Entrepreneurs: Funding Women-Owned Businesses with Microloans
03 Mar Mike Valentine

Women entrepreneurs are in need of funding to support their communities - but not just locally. March 8th is International Women's Day and the focus on women entrepreneurs is going global with a campaign from [...]

Comparing The Different Types Of Crowdfunding
28 Oct Mike Valentine

Crowdfunding is a word that was unknown a few years ago; now almost everyone has at least an idea of what it means. It's a way to leverage social media and other high tech platforms [...]

04 Sep Mike Valentine

Why Does Accounting For Small Business Take So Much Time?

Business owners know that small business accounting tasks are a necessary evil. Most business owners would rather spend their time marketing and working on product development than doing accounting. The duties of small business accounting [...]

