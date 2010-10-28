news

28 Oct Mike Valentine

2010 Entrepreneurial Winning Women Program – Ernst & Young LLP Announces 11 National Winners

High-potential entrepreneurs receive business development resources and support New York, 26 October 2010 ??? Ernst & Young LLP today announced the 11 winners of the 2010 Entrepreneurial Winning Women competition, a national leadership program designed [...]

Anniversary of September 11, 2001 – Where were you?
11 Sep Mike Valentine

Anniversary of September 11, 2001 – Where were you?

I've been reluctant to recount my experiences from the original 9/11 for the past 14 years as we reach the anniversary of that day - only because it was so seared into memory and so [...]

27 Jun Mike Valentine

Semantic News Content Indexing & Open Calais

Tom Tague isn't content to let an article just be an article. "How do I take a chunk of text," he asked, "and turn it into a chunk of data?" He was speaking Thursday night [...]

