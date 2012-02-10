Small Business To Successful Entrepreneur

To transition from a small business owner to a successful entrepreneur you have to first understand what separates the two. A small business owner contentedly provides his service and is happy with smaller, home-spun success. An entrepreneur, however, has an urge to grow and expand.

The Attitude

At its core, entrepreneurship is about taking a fledging business concept and cultivating it into a soaring success. One of the biggest parts of taking a small business to the next level as an entrepreneur is having the right attitude. Confidence, optimism and tenacity are of the utmost importance. Also, an inquisitive mind can encourage research and the necessary questions that need to be explored.

There are setbacks, frustrations and long hours involved in establishing yourself as a successful entrepreneur. An upbeat and dedicated work ethic can ease the bumps and bruises inherent in expanding a small business.

Effective Networking

A large network of likeminded business contacts can aid a new entrepreneur greatly. There are several benefits to effective networking. First, other established entrepreneurs can offer advice, cautionary tales and tricks of the trade that business classes and textbooks cannot.

Resources and investments can also be obtained through social business connections. You never know the financial interests of the people you meet; it cannot hurt to shake hands and introduce your entrepreneurship to the business community.

Reactions and Comments

Be open-minded about customer and employee feedback. As you get reactions from your customers and business experts you can make thoughtful changes to how you run your business. Problems in customer service, pricing or even the core concept can be adjusted before anything becomes unfixable.

Open and honest communication among your business partners and employees can also encourage everyone around you to share in your passion. By taking into account the opinions of those directly involved in your entrepreneurship you can avoid too much micromanagement.

Customer Service

Directly related to paying attention to comments and opinions, a focus on customer service and an understanding of customer expectations is extremely important. A successful entrepreneur is intimately acquainted with the wants, concerns and needs of his or her client base.

In many crowded markets a key differentiator that helps businesses stand out is often customer service. How well you serve the market you’re trying to win over can make or break a new entrepreneur.

An entrepreneur can take a small business and turn it into a much larger enterprise. To go from a small business to a successful entrepreneur you have to feel that drive and know how to use it.

Danny often writes guest blogs with information for small businesses. His company uses invoice factoring to help businesses with cash flow problems. His accounts receivable funding programs can raise capital and quickly improve cash flow.