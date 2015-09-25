Ten Money Quotes to Inspire Business Success

I’ve collected money quotes for over ten years because they represent for me distilled viewpoints that can be alternately inspirational, very funny, or absolutely profound in describing certain life situations. That collection now runs to around 1500 money quotes on dozens of topics as diverse as love, art, music, politics, poverty and even a group of quotations from Warren Buffett.

I’d like to focus attention on the business money quotes that emphasize several aspects of business. First, a couple of quotes on startups and getting a business rolling:

A ‘startup’ is a company that is confused about

1. What its product is.

2. Who its customers are.

3. How to make money

— Dave McClure

In the business world, everyone is paid in two coins: cash and experience. Take the experience first; the cash will come later.” — Harold Green

Here, three quotes on the primary question of “why” in business. Each speaks very clearly for themselves:

American business needs a lifting purpose greater than the struggle of materialism — Herbert Hoover

A business that makes nothing but money is a poor business — Henry Ford

Never go into business purely to make money. If that’s the motive you’re better off doing nothing — Richard Branson

Next are four quotes that speak to the strategy and approach to people & business. These clarify what we invest in the company through investing in employee benefits & training.

Thought, not money, is the real business capital — Harvey S. Firestone

If you respect people, and you pay them well, they will do anything for you — Marcus Lemonis

We can talk about sales growth, profit growth, asset growth, but all of this probably will not happen without personal growth — Jim Rohn

Give people control over their time, and they will build a great company, not for you, but with you. In the Participation Age, time is the new money — Richard Branson

Finally, we should pay attention above all to customers, or those who make the business viable by continuing to rewarding it with ever more money.

It is not the employer who pays the wages. Employers only handle the money. It is the customer who pays the wages — Henry Ford

by Mike Valentine

