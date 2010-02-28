Homenews Google dominates Mobile Web search in the United States
Google enjoys a commanding lead in mobile Web search in the United States, according to Opera???s State of the Mobile Web Report. Accounting for more than 9% of all page views on the mobile Web in the United States, Google???s search portal easily outpaces rivals Yahoo! and Bing, with 4.3% and 0.03% of all page views, respectively.

