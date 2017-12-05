Social Media

The Six Keys To Creating Shareable Content
05 Dec Mike Valentine

One of the biggest questions on every marketers mind lately is, “How do I get my content to go viral?” It seems as if everyone wants to create that one piece of gold that is [...]

Focus Social Media by Following Quality Accounts
22 Mar Mike Valentine

Managing corporate Twitter feeds and Facebook Business Pages for company web sites has provided some incredible insights into the social media experience. A focus on following industry thought-leaders and influencers practiced by smart brand conscious [...]

20 Mar Mike Valentine

How Social Media Recruitment Can Benefit Your Business

We all know that the internet makes it easier for us to connect socially, but when it comes to seeking out job candidates, most employers still rely on agencies and job boards. That said, social [...]

